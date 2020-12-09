Taking the stand did not help the case of a Washington state man charged with first degree murder in the 2019 stabbing and car fire death of his half-sister on a rural Copperopolis road.
David Fagundes, 42, was found guilty on all charges at the Calaveras County Superior Court Tuesday after a jury of 12 spent several hours deliberating.
The trial, which lasted seven days, was a successful second attempt by the county's District Attorney's Office to convict Fagundes of murder, arson and a special allegation of torture, with enhancements for a prior felony conviction and the use of a deadly weapon.
Deputy District Attorney Jeff Stone argued that family members’ testimonies, forensic evidence and surveillance footage of the defendant purchasing a container of gas in the hours before victim Toni Jilbert’s death proved that Fagundes had plotted to kill his half-sister.
Stone asserted that the defendant drove from Washington state to Manteca, Calif. in a drug-fueled state of paranoia, believing Jilbert had posted images of his daughters on porn websites.
Stone also claimed that Fagundes attempted suicide after murdering 49-year-old Jilbert, first by stabbing himself in the neck and, later, by trying to provoke law enforcement officers to shoot him.
Fagundes’ initial July trial ended with a guilty verdict for charges of resisting arrest and issuing violent threats after numerous first responder witnesses recounted an hour-long standoff at the scene of the crime in which the defendant allegedly claimed to have a gun.
However, no verdict was delivered on Fagundes’ other charges as a lone hold-out resulted in a hung jury.
Tears of relief were shed in the courtroom this time around when the verdict was read. A small group gathered to support Jilbert, who had married husband and witness for the prosecution Ronald Ferreira just seven weeks before her death.
Family member of Jilbert, Amber Snodgrass, says it was like “running into a stop sign” when the previous jury failed to convict Fagundes of murder. Now, she feels there is justice.
“People get what they deserve,” Snodgrass said. “(I’m) just relieved that he will never do this to anybody else.”
Snodgrass believes Fagundes’ decision to testify for the first time during the retrial did not bode well for his innocence in the eyes of the jury.
“I could see every one of them was smart,” she said. “Nothing he said was true except picking up Toni."
Statements made by Fagundes during his testimony opened the door for additional evidence to be submitted by the prosecution that was not admitted during the initial trial, including the defendant’s previous conviction of second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing that took place seven years prior in Spokane, Wash.
Stone also showed 2019 surveillance footage of Fagundes violently assaulting another inmate in county jail as evidence against the defendant’s on-the-record claim that he is not a violent person.
In closing, Fagundes’ attorney Public Defender Richard Esquivel upheld his client’s story of a drug deal gone wrong, claiming that he had allowed Jilbert to drive his Chevrolet HHR after picking her up from work at a Manteca Wendy’s so he could sleep in the passenger seat while she drove to Stockton to buy methamphetamine in the late night hours.
When Fagundes awoke, he was being held at gunpoint by an unknown man in the backseat—Jilbert nowhere in sight—and was told to drive into the countryside. He eventually pulled off onto Telegraph Road in Copperopolis and fled for his life after being stabbed in the neck by the mysterious assailant.
Esquivel suggested that Fagundes may have even been shot at by the armed attacker before collapsing from blood loss, claiming that witnesses had reported hearing loud pops in the area that morning and that shell casings were found near the scene.
“He fled in a hurry because he had been stabbed, and he was afraid he would be killed,” Esquivel said.
Fagundes’ claims that he had no memory of his standoff with law enforcement on May 29, 2019 were countered by a recorded jail phone call obtained by the prosecution in which the defendant recounted the standoff and described a slightly different version of events leading up to the death of Jilbert.
Stone’s accusations during closing that the defendant had lied on the stand visibly agitated Fagundes, who began spewing expletives and was quickly reprimanded by a bailiff.
Shortly after the verdict was read, Fagundes requested to be sentenced immediately, stating, “regardless, I’m getting life without (parole), aren’t I?”
However, his attorney and presiding visiting Judge Jerry E. Johnson asserted that it was in the defendant’s best interest to delay sentencing, to which Fagundes agreed.
A sentencing date has been set for Feb. 19. Due to his prior conviction and the nature of his charges, Fagundes will likely face life in prison.