A crypt containing an undetermined number of unidentified murder victims was reopened Aug. 17 in a new effort to identify their remains, which have been interred there since serial killer Charles Ng’s conviction in 1999.
A few words and an invocation were spoken by a sheriff’s chaplain as the remains were exhumed from their resting place at Peoples Cemetery in San Andreas.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced that their cold case team, comprised of a small group of deputies, is working directly with criminalists from the California Department of Justice and two expert forensic anthropologists to “respectfully catalog and analyze” the remains to determine their viability for DNA analysis.
“Advances in technology over the years have improved the ability to identify human remains including those previously determined to be unsuitable for DNA analysis. Recognizing these advances, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office contacted the California Department of Justice to discuss the possibility of identifying previously unidentified human remains associated with the Charles Ng and Leonard Lake serial killings,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Charles Ng and Leonard Lake are believed to have raped, tortured and murdered as many as 25 victims in the mid-1980s at a “dungeon” near Lake’s cabin in Wilseyville. Lake died in custody after swallowing cyanide pills, and Ng was extradited to Calaveras County after fleeing to Canada. He was later tried in Orange County and convicted of 11 homicides: six men, three women, and two infants. Ng was condemned by evidence including a mass grave, journaled accounts and video footage the pair compiled during their killings. He has remained on death row since 1999.
If exhumed remains are determined to be amenable to DNA typing, the California Department of Justice will compare the DNA obtained from the remains to the DNA of participating next of kin of known victims.
“The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate families of missing persons who may have fallen victim to Ng and Lake. Any unmatched DNA will be submitted to the Missing Persons DNA Database for comparison and with hope of future identification,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Through this project, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to bring closure to the victims’ next of kin by potentially identifying their loved ones’ remains. At the conclusion of the analysis, remains will be held as legally necessary, returned to loved ones, or re-interred.”