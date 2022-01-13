As COVID-19 cases surge, Calaveras County Public Health has reported the 95th Covid-related death to occur in the county since the onset of the pandemic.
The most recent death was a male in his 30s--one of the youngest fatalities to occur locally.
"To those people experiencing the loss of a loved one to COVID-19, the team at Calaveras Public Health offers our condolences," the health department stated in a public post.
Local health officials have previously stated that data disclosing the causal COVID-19 variant and vaccination status of the deceased are not available in Calaveras County.
Public Health has ramped up its vaccination campaign as of late, as reported case numbers in the county have seen a roughly 500% increase since the beginning of the month. Currently, just over 56% of the county is fully vaccinated, which is roughly 10% lower than the statewide rate.
However, hospitalizations have remained relatively low, with only two reported on Thursday.