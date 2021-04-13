In honor of Earth Day this month, the Calaveras HWY 4 Clean-Up Crew is giving locals a chance to contribute to a good cause and compete for prizes at the same time.
The group was founded on Facebook by Kopavi Bluestar, of Vallecito, in July of 2020 with the goal of cleaning up the county one piece of trash at a time.
Since last summer, volunteers have scoured roadways and popular recreation sites picking up trash to beautify the county and discourage littering. The group has quickly grown to over 1,000 members.
This month’s contest, billed as the “Calaveras Spring Cleaning Pick Up Challenge,” will allow locals to compete for a grand prize while cleaning up their community.
Prizes have been donated locally from Tutti Kids Co., Murphys Village Toy Store, Murphys Hotel, Arnold Auto Supply, Bistro Espresso, Boyle MacDonald Wines, along with a $50 donation from the Onstad family.
In order to enter, contestants must become a member of the Calaveras HWY 4 Clean-Up Crew on Facebook and/or Instagram, choose a place within Calaveras County, and independently fill at least one bag of litter or improperly discarded trash.
Afterwards, contestants must post a photo of themselves with the bag of trash and a message detailing the area that they cleaned up along with #calaverascountycleanupchallenge.
The winner of the competition will be drawn at random on Earth Day, which is April 22.
For more information, visit Calaveras HWY 4 Clean-Up Crew’s Facebook page.