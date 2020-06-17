A 26-year-old man from Contra Costa County drowned at New Hogan Lake over the weekend.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deployed a dive recovery team and a remotely operated underwater vehicle to search for the man’s body after a possible drowning was reported on the lake at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The deceased man is Nicholas Sullivan of Brentwood, Calif., according to the Calaveras County Coroner’s Office.
Initially, first responders including Sheriff’s Office deputies, boating units from CCSO and the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Hogan Rangers responded to the area of the lake, known as Whiskey Creek, to search for Sullivan, who had reportedly entered the water from a boat and had not resurfaced. It was also reported that he was not a proficient swimmer and had not been wearing a life jacket.
The search ended near dark at around 9 p.m. and resumed the next morning. At around 9 a.m. on Sunday, CCSO dive team members located and recovered Sullivan’s body from the lake, which was then released to the Calaveras County Coroner’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office expressed its “deepest condolences” to Sullivan’s family and friends.