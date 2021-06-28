A 66-year-old Rail Road Flat man has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of his neighbor, which occurred Saturday evening on a land parcel connecting their two residences, which were both reportedly cultivation sites for illegal marijuana.
Initial evidence and statements have indicated that an altercation occurred between the suspect and the adult male victim over unsafe target shooting that was occurring on the property owned by the suspect, Ralph McGaughran, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday of a reported shooting in the 600 block of Ridge Road in Rail Road Flat. The caller reported that the suspected shooter was still in the area.
Deputies who responded to the scene found the victim suffering from “one or more” gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead while in transit to the hospital.
McGaughran was located by deputies at a residence at 597 Ridge Road, immediately east of the crime scene. He was placed under arrest and charged with murder, a felon in possession of a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a drug house and illegal drug manufacturing.
Authorities say that the suspect, victim and witness involved in Saturday’s incident resided in homes on adjoining parcels, though each had separate addresses. The shooting occurred on the parcel connecting that of McGaughran and the victim.
Though police do not believe at this time that the three sites were connected, all three were being used to cultivate illegal marijuana.
Authorities served search warrants on the three parcels, seizing a combined total of over 500 growing marijuana plants and over 40 pounds of processed marijuana. The estimated value of the growing marijuana plants and processed marijuana is over $300,000.
Additionally, investigators reportedly found evidence of an illegal butane honey oil extraction lab on McGaughran’s property. Butane is an extremely flammable gas which can easily ignite if given a source.