A juvenile male was flown to a valley hospital on Thursday evening after sustaining major injuries in an accident on Lake Camanche involving a jet ski and a boat, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reported.
“On July 23, at about 7:05 p.m., deputies from the Calaveras County Marine Safety Division, East Bay Municipality District Rangers, Consolidated Fire and Medics were dispatched to Lake Camanche for a report of a boating accident involving a jet ski and boat,” Sgt. Greg Stark of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said in an email. “A juvenile male sustained major injuries as a result of the accident. The victim was flown to a valley hospital for treatment of a lower extremity injury.”
Stark said that Calaveras Marine Safety Deputies are investigating the accident. “They interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and took photographs late into the evening,” he said. “The investigation will continue today.”
The Enterprise will provide more information as it becomes available.