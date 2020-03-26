Developed recreation facilities in the Stanislaus National Forest will be closed until at least April 30, following the recent shelter-in-place order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
According to a press release issued Thursday by the Pacific Southwest Region of the Forest Service, the closure of recreational use areas is an attempt to promote social distancing.
But don’t worry, the trails are still open.
“While designated recreation sites will be closed, the general forest area including the extensive trail system will remain open and available to the public,” the release reads. “Hiking and walking outdoors are widely considered beneficial to maintaining one’s health. It is the intent of USDA Forest Service to maintain trail access to the extent practicable.”
That said, the Forest Service is asking visitors to consider whether their participation in outdoor recreation at this time would pose an “unnecessary risk to others as we all work together to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
“Please keep health, safety and the environment in mind when visiting National Forests,” the release states. “Your personal responsibility is critical to ensuring public safety and preventing further restrictions.”