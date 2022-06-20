Three motorcyclists traveling on Pool Station Road were involved in a collision at 3:35 p.m. on June 18.
Jose Mendoza, 49, and Jose Sanchez, 51, were traveling westbound on Pool Station when they collided with Jason Logan, 50, traveling eastbound, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
A CHP news release states, “P-1 [Logan] was driving V-1 east, at an unknown speed, approaching the other motorcycles. P-2 [Mendoza] and P-3 [Sanchez] were traveling west at approximately 30 to 35 miles per hour. As all three vehicles entered a curve in the roadway, P-1 [Logan] allowed his vehicle to cross the solid double yellow lines and travel into the westbound lane. This caused V-1 to impact the side of V-2 and V-3. All involved vehicles overturned onto the pavement, ejecting the drivers. The roadway was blocked to facilitate patient care and scene investigation.”
Logan, of Roseville, suffered major injuries and was transported to Memorial Medical Center along with Sanchez, of Stockton, who received minor injuries. Mendoza, of Manteca, suffered major injuries and was transported to Doctors Medical Center.
The CHP does not suspect that alcohol or drug use was a factor in the collision.