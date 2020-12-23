The California Fire Foundation recently announced that it is delivering one new vehicle each to 10 fire departments across the state, including West Point Fire Protection District (WPFPD), which received a new Chevrolet truck on Tuesday.
The vehicles were donated by General Motors, and include four Chevrolet 2500 HD Silverado trucks, three 4WD Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs, two Chevrolet 3500 Silverado trucks and one Chevrolet 4500 Silverado.
“As worsening, year-round fire seasons become the new normal in California, it is critical that we provide
fire departments—especially those in underserved regions—with the support they need to protect the
communities they serve,” said Rick Martinez, executive director of the California Fire Foundation, in a press release. “This donation from General Motors allows us to provide vital aid to local fire departments in greatest need of additional firefighting resources.”
The donated vehicles will support frontline fire response and recovery.
“We are proud to support the brave firefighters putting their lives on the line to protect our communities
from the growing threat of wildfires in California,” Terry Rhadigan, executive director, Corporate
Giving at General Motors, said in the release. “We hope that, with these vehicles, fire departments throughout the state will continue to have the resources they need to hold the line against these devastating fires and keep Californians safe.”
WPFPD Chief Bill Fullerton said that the vehicle will replace the district’s 2006 Ford F550 wildland engine, which has been having “major engine issues.”
“We are extremely excited and humbled that the California Fire Foundation and Chevrolet would assist our department,” he said. “Rural agencies with small budgets tend to bandaid older vehicles to accomplish the mission of protecting our communities. This incredible donation will provide the communities of West Point and Wilseyville with a reliable vehicle to serve their wildland fire suppression needs.”