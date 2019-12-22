In light of recent rains and cooler temperatures across the region, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit announced on Dec. 5 that it is transitioning out of wildfire season.
From now until around June of 2020, the unit will shift gears to fire prevention and forest health efforts, and local and federal land managers are following suit. To add to those efforts, nonprofits, utility districts and county departments are applying for fuels reduction grants from an increasingly competitive pool of state funding that tends to favor counties most recently ravaged by wildfires.
The 2019 season, which spanned from May through November, was a relatively quiet one for Calaveras and Tuolumne counties.
Here’s a look back at the numbers:
• The Cal Fire TCU responded to 260 State Responsibility Area (SRA) fires – 71% of which were contained under an acre – totalling 1,006 acres burned. The top three leading causes of ignition were debris burning, equipment use and vehicles.
• After a chaotic 2018 fire season mostly due to the 36,000-acre Donnell Fire, in 2019, the Stanislaus National Forest recorded the lowest frequency of wildfires and the second lowest acreage it has seen over the past seven years, with 31 fires burning 752 acres, according to Forest Service officials. While most were human-caused in 2019, the ratio of human-caused to naturally-caused (lightning) fires has varied greatly over recent years, Forest Service data indicates.t
A look ahead for fuels-reduction projects
Cal Fire completed 1,826 acres of broadcast (prescribed) burning and 764 acres of fuel reduction in 2019, according to data provided by Emily Kilgore, Cal Fire public information officer. The prescribed burn acreage was an increase from 2018, given a slower fire season and good burning conditions in spring and fall, Kilgore reported.
Priority projects in Calaveras to be completed before June 30, 2020 include maintenance of the Mokelumne Hill Fuel Break, River Ranch Road chipping project, a training burn, Whittle vegetation management plan (VMP), Murphys Fuel Break, Woodhouse Mine Fuel Break, Blue Lake Springs Fuel Break, and assisting Calaveras Big Trees State Park with prescribed burns.
For this winter season, Calaveras Ranger District personnel on the Stanislaus National Forest aim to burn about 700 acres in piles of trees and brush that have accumulated from timber sales and fuels reduction projects over recent years.
In spring of 2020, the district plans on conducting larger prescribed burns on about 800 acres, with a focus on reducing fire dangers around Highway 4 communities from Avery to Dorrington.
Extended fire seasons and incremental wet weather have made burning a challenge in recent years, according to Matt Hilden, assistant district fire management officer. The district was only able to complete 90 acres of pile burning in 2018.
“We didn’t end up completing any broadcast burning because fire season kept extending, and Thanksgiving showed up and it snowed three feet,” Hilden said. “It’s hard to predict what the weather’s going to do … I’ve done this for 31 years now, and every year’s different. It all has to be done safely.”
The Stanislaus Forest Service budget has been relatively flat over the past five years, meaning funding has been stable, said Public Information Officer Diana Fredlund.
“We may not be able to accomplish as many acres as we might like to, but that’s as much because we are facing the results of nearly 100 years of fire suppression, so fire risk is extremely high,” Fredlund said. “We have a big job ahead of us, but with concentrated effort, coordinating with community partners and other national forests, and making what progress we can, we believe we will restore forest health.”
From now until spring of 2020, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to do prescribed burns on roughly 450 acres of public lands in Calaveras, Mariposa, Nevada and Tuolumne counties. The Mother Lode Field Office is currently focusing its efforts on a 75-acre burn in the South Fork (SF) Mokelumne Project area, a forest-thinning project on 912 acres east of Glencoe that broke ground earlier this year, Manager Elizabeth Meyer-Shields told the Enterprise on Dec. 6.
The office, which manages over 230,000 acres of public land across 10 counties, received $381,000 for fuels management for the 2020 fiscal year – a nearly 40% increase from 2019. Additional funding through Cal Fire and Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) grants could (and typically does) supplement that throughout the year, Meyer-Shields said.
Contingent on additional funding, the office’s focal areas in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties are, respectively, the Mokelumne watershed and the Wagner Ridge area, near the border of Tuolumne and Mariposa counties.
From October of 2018 to September of 2019, BLM staff completed fuels work on 205 acres in the Lily Gap II project area northeast of Bummerville, including biomass removal, mastication and piling; along with similar work on 217 acres in the Sandy Gulch unit of the SF Mokelumne Project.
Meyer-Shields added that the office, which has been shorthanded for some time, is also making adjustments to staffing levels to focus “more of our limited resources” on fuels reduction.
Both private and public efforts are funding several miles and hundreds of acres of fuel breaks along the Highway 4 corridor as well, according to Pete Padelford, a local volunteer involved with area fuels reduction work.
Grants, grants and more grants
For the 2020 cycle, the Calaveras Foothills Fire Safe Council applied for 10 grants totalling about $2.7 million for projects all over the county, including Rancho Calaveras, Murphys, Rail Road Flat and West Point, according to Executive Director Bill Fullerton.
In 2018, the group applied for eight fuels reduction grants and received $3.2 million – much higher than the council’s average of about $150,000 to $500,000 in awards, according to Fullerton. In 2019, six applications yielded just one educational grant totalling $84,000.
The highest grant awards tend to go to areas of the state that have recently been hit with a wildfire, Fullerton said. For instance, in the 2018/2019 grant cycle, Butte County received a $3.7M grant for fuels reduction work in the footprint of the 2018 Camp Fire.
“Every grant avenue is typically competitive … It’s a fickle business for sure,” Fullerton said. “Traditionally, a really bad fire season is a good thing for fire safe councils. It typically opens up politician’s minds to say, ‘we’ve got a problem.’”
One of the largest state funding pools available for fuels reduction efforts, Cal Fire’s Fire Prevention Grants Program is on its sixth grant cycle, and has become more competitive, in part, since applicants are more experienced and working closely with their local Cal Fire unit contacts, according to officials at the agency’s state office.
Projects are ranked based on the overall benefit to reduce the threat of wildfires to the greatest number of habitable structures, SRA and people. Also prioritized are projects designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and benefit low income, disabled or elderly populations.
While the number of applicants hasn’t changed significantly, the requests are much higher for the current grant cycle than past years, officials at the state office said. The office has received a total of 258 applications this year that are competing for a $46.7 million pot.
That includes about 16 applications from Calaveras County.
The Calaveras County Resource Conservation District applied for two Cal Fire grants – one between Murphys and Forest Meadows, and another on the perimeter of the Blue Lake Springs subdivision above Arnold, Executive Director Gordon Long confirmed.
The Calaveras County Water District also applied for Cal Fire funding to clear hazardous fuels at three of its facilities in West Point, and has been an active partner in the Upper Mokelumne River Watershed Authority (UMRWA) in completing forest health work north of Highway 4 between Cottage Springs and Bear Valley, per Joel Metzger, external affairs manager.
Calaveras Healthy Impact Product Solutions also applied for two grants.
Two more grant applications were submitted by the Calaveras Office of Emergency Services for treatment of areas in the South Mokelumne watershed and a large fuel break project in the Sheep Ranch area.
SNC’s Forest Health grants are also growing increasingly competitive, with more applications and less funding for the 2019/20 fiscal year, according to Grants Manager Shannon Ciotti.
The program is funded through water bond measures, which can be variable depending on voter approval and how funding is allocated by state legislators.
The agency has awarded $2.9 million in forest health grants to Calaveras County over the past two years, and it received four applications requesting $2.1 million for projects in Calaveras County for 2020.
In other fire news, Calaveras County was not included in a recently released list of areas that the state department is restricting insurance companies from issuing non-renewals in. The moratorium on non-renewals applies only to areas of the state that are within one year of a state of emergency being declared following a disaster.