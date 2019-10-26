Calaveras regroups after loss and pounds Argonaut

After the Calaveras High School football team lost to the Sonora Wildcats 35-7 a week ago, head coach Doug Clark questioned the toughness of his squad. All week during practice, the first-year head coach reminded his players that they couldn't play soft if they were going to beat the Argonaut Mustangs.
If Clark had any concerns about the toughness of his squad, he can now rest easy. Calaveras had one of its most well-rounded performances of the season in a 34-14 home victory over Argonaut Friday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
After the game, Clark told his players that a lot of boys had just become men.
“I was disappointed with the lack of heart and effort and we played soft in last week’s performance,” Clark said. “And after Argonaut scored on their opening drive, I thought that everything that I told the kids this week about being tough meant nothing. And then they just turned it on. We had some big hits, some big plays and my guys just played like they weren’t going to lose.”
After falling behind 7-0 early in the first quarter, Calaveras put up 34 points to blow out the Mustangs. As each second ticked off the clock, a sense of excitement surrounded the Calaveras sideline. For it was known by all that 20 miles away, the Amador Buffaloes were handing the Wildcats their first loss of not only the season, but their first ever Mother Lode League defeat.
Why was that significant? With a Calaveras win over Argonaut and an Amador win over Sonora, there is now a three-way tie for first place in the Mother Lode League. Should Calaveras, Amador and Sonora win next week in the season finale, all three teams will hold a piece of the Mother Lode League title.
“There are definitely three powerhouse teams in the league,” Calaveras senior quarterback/defensive back Nolan Dart said. “It’s a little bittersweet because we lost to Sonora and we didn’t bring our A-game into that game, but, if it’s a three-way tie for first place, then you are still in first place.”
Although Clark would rather hold the title as champions all to himself, he knows how important it is for the program that its name is etched in the record books as a championship team, even if it’s shared with Amador and Sonora.
“I cannot tell you how proud I am of these boys and how well-deserved it is for them,” Clark said. “This is huge for the players, the coaching staff and the school.”
Calaveras’ defense once again played like a championship unit. Calaveras held Argonaut to 154 total yards and just 88 on the ground. The Mustangs averaged only 2.75 yards per attempt.
But it was a little bit of trickery that gave the Mustangs the lead early. A halfback pass of 33 yards gave Argonaut a 7-0 lead, but that single defensive blunder was the only one Calaveras committed all night.
“We never got down,” Calaveras junior defensive back Jake Black said about the Argonaut score. “It was a busted play and I was supposed to be on the guy that scored and that’s on me. We fixed it and it didn’t happen again.”
Calaveras tied the game later in the first quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jake Hopper. Hopper’s score capped a 67-yard drive that was all on the ground. Calaveras took the lead for good late in the second quarter as junior running back Clayton Moore scored from a yard out to give Calaveras a 14-7 lead with two minutes to play in the half.
On the scoring drive, Dart completed a 20-yard pass to senior Jonny Lozano and senior tight end Zeke Martinez. Dart finished the night with a career-high 141 yards passing.
“It’s always fun to throw the ball, but my line did a great job blocking tonight and I had all the time in the world,” Dart said. “All of those completions were really all about the line.”
After forcing a three-and-out, Calaveras took over on its own 25 with 46 seconds remaining in the half. Seventy-five yards stood between Calaveras and the end zone and Lozano got all of those yards on one play.
Dart dropped back to pass and was flushed out of the pocket. He avoided a rusher and floated a pass into the flat that was just over the reach of an Argonaut defender and into the hands of Lozano. Lozano made one defender miss and got a big block from Black as he streaked up the Calaveras sideline for a 75-yard touchdown.
“I knew that Nolan would see me and when he did, I saw some open space and took advantage of it,” Lozano said of the play that gave Calaveras a 21-7 lead.
Dart added, “I saw that the defender coming in took more of an inside route and I knew that I could get the edge on him, so I got around and saw Jonny wide open.”
Neither team found the end zone in the third quarter, but Calaveras’ defense continued to keep Argonaut at bay. Martinez recorded a quarterback sack and senior Tristan Wilson intercepted a pass.
Following Wilson’s interception, Calaveras marched 79 yards and on third-and-goal from the 12-yard line, Dart hit Black on a quick slant and Black stretched as far as he could and just got the nose of the football over the goal line for the touchdown, which gave Calaveras a 27-7 lead with 9:39 to play in the game.
“It was a great pass from Dart and I knew that it was an important score, so I had to stretch for it,” Black said. “We needed this game, and they did too, so I just had to get those last few yards.”
Calaveras’ final score came with 3:14 to play, as Hopper found the end zone for the second time, this time from 15 yards out. The combination of Hopper and Moore resulted in three rushing touchdowns and 244 yards.
“They were both on tonight,” Clark said. “Not many teams can stop that one-two punch when it’s on. I just hope the ‘on’ stays on.”
Moore, who now has 1,102 yards rushing and 10 scores on the year was pleased with the way his team performed, saying, “Tonight was the win that we needed.”
Moore led all rushers with 151 yards on 19 carries and one score; Hopper had 93 yards and two scores; Lozano rushed for 54 yards; Dart had 42 yards on the ground; and Phoenix Nguyen finished with 10 yards rushing. Calaveras had 350 yards rushing on 45 attempts for an average of 7.7 yards per carry.
Through the air, Dart was 5 for 9 for 141 yards and two scores and has yet to throw an interception this year. Lozano led the way with 95 yards receiving, followed by 34 from Martinez and 12 from Black.
Calaveras has one game left on its schedule and it’s known simply as, ‘The Big Game,’ and that’s the annual clash with Bret Harte. The game, which is next Friday in San Andreas, will be senior night and a chance for Calaveras to officially clinch a portion of the league title.
And if that wasn’t enough, Calaveras is looking to defeat Bret Harte for the 20th consecutive time.
“It’s very important,” Lozano said about keeping “The Bell” red. “This is going to be the 20th year, so we need to keep that tradition going.”