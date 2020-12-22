The following press release was issued by the Calaveras Country Sheriff's Office.
Between November 26th and November 27th, 2020, three fires of questionable origin were reported, extinguished, and investigated. The fires had been ignited in the area of Boards Crossing Road in Dorrington and resulted in the complete loss of one structure as well as damage to several acres of land.
An ongoing and joint investigation between the Ebbetts Pass Fire Department, Cal Fire, and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the seizure of multiple items of evidence. Camera footage of a person who was observed in the area during the times of the fires igniting was also obtained by investigators.
The person in the photograph is considered a person of interest who may have information that could further the investigation. If you recognize this person or have information on the case, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500 or the anonymous tip line at 209-754-6030.