County residents have less than a week for “open burning,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit announced Tuesday.
Starting May 1, burn permits will be required.
In light of social distancing orders to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Cal Fire has transitioned to an online system for obtaining residential dooryard burn permits.
Property owners currently in possession of a previously issued permit should review safety regulations printed on the front and ensure their permit is still valid.
Applicants will watch a three-minute educational video, fill out an online application, print the permit and, once signed, the permit will be valid.
“Take advantage of this time by continuing to work on your home’s defensible space,” a Cal Fire press release reads. “When burning yard debris during this time, TCU reminds residents that ‘open burning’ still requires practicing fire safety to avoid allowing your fire to escape your control, which is a citable offence.”
According to Cal Fire, safe debris burning includes:
-Staying in attendance of your fire until it is cool to the touch.
-Keeping your pile small and manageable and “feeding” additional debris into your
fire.
-Having a nearby water supply.
-Not burning on windy days.
Learn more about safe burning here.
Visit Cal Fire's website to obtain a permit.
Property owners requiring an alternate means of obtaining a permit should call Cal Fire’s headquarters office during normal business hours (Monday to Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.) at 209-754-3831 for assistance.