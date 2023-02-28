At the Feb. 21 Angels Camp City Council meeting, the council unanimously (minus Councilman Alvin Broglio who was absent) approved the adoption of the City of Angels Strategic Plan.
The strategic plan has been discussed at several past meetingsincluding the previous one held onFeb. 7. Some priorities from the plan include fiscal stability, economic development, technology infrastructure, and public safety according to the city.
Monthly Treasurer’s Report
Finance Director Michelle Gonzalez presented the city’s monthly treasurer’s report to the council. She began by remarking that the city’s transition to the Bank of Stockton has gone smoothly and had positive comments about the staff.
During this time the city was able to transfer its funds from a checking account to a 2% interest account which earned the city $7,000 in interest during the month of January, according to Gonzalez. The city has plans to expand its business with the Bank of Stockton.
Agreement with the Utica Water and Power Authority
The council unanimously approved an agreement that would see the city entering an agreement with Utica Water and Power Authority (UWPA). The agreement would allow the city and the UWPA to share equipment, particularly in emergency situations.
City Administrator Rebecca Callen explained that there is no point in the city purchasing a piece of equipment that it will only need once. By entering this agreement, the city now has access to equipment owned by the UWPA and vice-versa.
“This agreement ensures that if there were an emergency, both parties are covered and, in the times, when an equipment need is identified, either may request use as opposed to renting or buying that equipment when it is already available,” according to city officials. .
Mayor Jennifer Herndon expressed her support for the agreement, citing the city’s need to be prepared after the string of storms the county has experienced.
The next Angels Camp City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Mar. 7 at 1404 Vallecito Road, Angels Camp, CA 95222, or online viewing via Microsoft Teams.
