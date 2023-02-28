At the Feb. 21 Angels Camp City Council meeting, the council unanimously (minus Councilman Alvin Broglio who was absent) approved the adoption of the City of Angels Strategic Plan.

The strategic plan has been discussed at several past meetings including the previous one held on Feb. 7. Some priorities from the plan include fiscal stability, economic development, technology infrastructure, and public safety according to the city.

31 angels camp treasurer report

A summary of Finance Director Michelle Gonzalez’s treasurer report.
