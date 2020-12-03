A single-car collision in Valley Springs Wednesday evening resulted in hit-and-run, animal cruelty and vehicle theft charges for a Mokelumne Hill man after it was determined that the crashed vehicle was stolen.
David Galva, 28, was arrested after he allegedly fled the scene of the collision at Highway 26 and Olive Branch Road, leaving behind several dogs and a moderately injured passenger.
Galva was located by law enforcement officers approximately four miles away from the scene following reports that a man with two dogs who was “sweating profusely” had been approaching homes and asking to use a phone, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was determined to have matched witnesses’ description and had items linking him to the collision, as well as minor injuries.
The crashed vehicle, a 2016 Mazda, was reported stolen in Fremont.
County Animal Services was able to round up an adult dog and two puppies from the scene. Shortly after, two additional puppies suspected to be linked to the incident were also collected. None were injured, and all are in the care of Animal Services.
Galva has been charged with hit-and-run, possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft and animal cruelty.