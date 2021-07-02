Athlete of the Year: Rolleri runs into modified sports season with maximum effort

Kadyn Rolleri got an unexpected life lesson early in her high school career that she didn’t ignore.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all athletic activities in March 2020, Rolleri was just a freshman, who was getting ready for her first year of track and field. She had already completed a season of cross country—although she joined the team later in the year—and she was a standout on the Bret Harte JV girls’ basketball team.
But when her athletic life was put on hold with no clear answer as to when it would resume, Rolleri began to prioritize what was important to her, especially during her final three years of high school. When sports were finally able to once again be played, Rolleri didn’t spend an extra second sitting around. In the first of two spring seasons, the sophomore Bullfrog ran cross country and then in the second season, split time between basketball, track and Future Farmers of America (FFA).
After seeing how quickly athletics could be taken away from her, Rolleri understood how important it was to do as much as she could and not take any moment of being an athlete for granted.
“It was very important to me because last year, I recognized how important sports are to me,” Rolleri said about being a three-sport athlete in 2021. “And once I got that one sport taken away, I didn’t have much on my schedule. I really have a passion for sports, so when I lost that chance to run last year, I was really upset about it and was really missing out.”
Season 1: Always on the run
Fortunately for Rolleri, when talks of high school athletics returning ramped up, cross country was the first sport to be given the green light. Even before the announcement was made that cross country would return, Rolleri trained over the summer and fall of 2020, just to make sure she was still in running shape.
As a freshman, Rolleri only competed in a handful of meets, as she was late to join the team. She began running with the varsity teams at the end of the year and managed to take fifth at the Mother Lode League finals.
Being a freshman, Rolleri was unsure of what to expect, how to train and what it took to be an elite distance runner. When she reunited with her team in 2021, she was much more comfortable with the sport and knew what to expect. Now, moving forward, Rolleri hopes to be a helpful teammate to the younger runners and treat them the same way she was treated.
“When I first started cross country, I didn’t even know half of my teammates and they all came to me and helped me out and would walk me through the course,” Rolleri said. “Now, I want to help those who may be looking up to me, because I was helped by those I looked up to. I want to help them out as much as I can, the same way others helped me.”
After sitting out the first meet of the year, Rolleri had back-to-back second-place finishes. She took second at Argonaut (20:10) and then second at Calaveras (20:27). At the Mother Lode League finals, Rolleri placed fifth overall (21:29). Rolleri’s success came as no surprise to head cross country coach Vicky Johnson.
“Kadyn has been a tremendously enjoyable runner to train,” Johnson said. “She is very gifted and has the ability to compete at a high level for such a new runner having only started running at the end of cross country her freshman year. She has natural endurance and a lot of speed, making her a tough runner to race against at the end of a race, as her kick is lethal in both cross country and track races.”
Rolleri credits her teammates for keeping her motivated on days when she might not feel like training or going the extra mile.
“There are days when I’m really tired and don’t feel like running, but I know that it will benefit me in the future and I need to keep working,” Rolleri said. “Seeing my teammates, and with them there, makes me want to push myself even more, especially when you are running with the whole group. And when the boys are in front of you, the girls want to push themselves to catch up with them. So even if I don’t feel like running, I want to keep my motivation.”
Season 2: So much to do
When her cross country season ended, Rolleri made the move to the track and basketball court. During cross country, Rolleri never finished a race in front of the entire pack. But during the track season, placing first became the norm.
As a varsity runner, Rolleri competed in the 800- and 1600-meter run, along with the 4x400-meter relay. In those three combined events, Rolleri placed first 14 times, while placing second twice and third once in only five meets.
“Even though she hasn’t experienced a full and normal track and field season yet, she impresses at every turn, always striving for her best, even if she’s exhausted from all her other endeavors and she does it all with a smile,” Bret Harte head track and field coach Jon Byrnes said. “Track and field usually attracts a certain type of athlete; one who is self-motivated, kind, mentally strong and willing to put in the hard work and time which the sport demands, and Kadyn is all that and more.”
The athletes Rolleri competed with during the cross country season were mostly the same who lined up against her during track. And with top Mother Lode League runners like Katarina Borchin (Calaveras), Sofia Vasquez (Summerville), Brie Personius (Sonora) and Anna Rose (Argonaut), there was never a race where Rolleri wasn’t being challenged. And while she never took first during cross country, she was able to figure out a way to beat the other talented runners during the track season.
“I wouldn’t say I had more confidence,” laughed Rolleri. “When I’m at the starting line, I’m always so nervous and am hyping up all the other girls because I know they are going to do great, and I know I have to stick with them. The thing is, we all have our different strengths. They are all really, really strong runners and I think when it comes to distance, they have their pace figured out more than I do. But with those girls in front of me, I just try to do what they do and keep up with them.”
Rolleri saved her best for last at the Mother Lode League finals. She placed first in the 800 with a personal record of 2:29.38; she took first in the 1600 with another personal record, with a time of 5:29.48; and she, along with teammates Taylee McDaniel, Anika Jodie and Aariah Fox, placed first in the 4x400 relay, finishing in 4:23.46. Because of her performance, Rolleri was awarded co-Female Athlete of the Meet.
“Kadyn’s strengths in running are many, but primarily her mental outlook sets her apart from most high school runners,” Byrnes said. “Mental weakness is the main hurdle for most high school athletes, but Kadyn, although she may not know or understand how she does it, can rise above that pitfall in order to succeed. She possesses the physical gifts to run well at any distance, and she’s willing to train the gift in order for it to mature properly.”
While Rolleri was training to dominate the league finals, she was also a member of Bret Harte’s girls’ basketball team. The Bullfrogs only had six games on their schedule and because of track and FFA events, Rolleri was only able to play in a couple of them. But when she was on the court, it was obvious that she felt comfortable and not overwhelmed playing in a varsity game.
“Kadyn is an absolute athlete and competitor,” said Mitch Hodson, who coached Rolleri in basketball. “She has speed like I’ve never seen and trusts herself in tough situations. Her confidence makes her perfect for crunch time situations. She was a pleasure to coach.”
Bret Harte’s girls’ basketball team was made up of a lot of young talent, which included Rolleri. Although they missed out on a full season, Rolleri is confident they’ll find success on the court over the next few years.
“I’m really looking forward to the next few years because we all have chemistry together,” Rolleri said. “With this group, I feel that we all know how to work with each other really well and we have that rhythm that automatically clicks. I’m really looking forward to seeing how things turn out.”
Season 3: It’s time for recovery
Between splitting her time between cross country, track, basketball, school and selling her steer, Mr. Beefy, at the Calaveras County Fair, Rolleri did have moments when she needed to take a step back and try her best to not get overwhelmed with how much was on her plate.
“I did get overwhelmed at some points,” Rolleri said. “There were some times where I did get stressed out, but I knew that I’d find a way to work it out. With school, I knew I had to stay focused no matter what because I have to have those grades to be able to play sports.”
And when it came to figuring out a way to not be so overwhelmed, Rolleri said, “Sports honestly help me out a lot. I’ll go on a long run and get things off my mind and then when I get back, I’ll be more focused to maybe get a project done.”
Rolleri has no plans to be anything but a three-sport athlete over her final two years at Bret Harte. And she feels that competing in different sports gives her an opportunity to not only challenge herself in different ways, but to compete against different kinds of athletes.
“With different sports, there are different people that I compete against,” Rolleri said. “In cross country, I had Anna (Rose), Katarina (Borchin), Sofia (Vasquez) and Brie (Personius) and they were great to go against. And in basketball, I’m competing against different girls. It gives me a chance to have different competitions and different friends to make. That’s also a good way for me to socialize.”
Regardless of what sport she may be playing, what test she may be taking, or what animal she may be selling, Byrnes has no doubt that Rolleri will be successful in whatever she does.
“Kids like Kadyn are a complete joy to coach and be around,” Byrnes said. “They are the reason coaches coach. I am convinced that family, friends and everyone who knows her would agree with me. As a junior high basketball referee, I knew she was going to be good, and I looked forward to the day when she’d be a Bullfrog track and field athlete. Win or lose, I’d pick Kadyn every time. Bret Harte is lucky to have her on any team.”