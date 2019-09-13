Frame drops out of race for district; cites more family time as reason

Democrat Sean Frame, a former candidate for California’s 4th Congressional District, recently announced that he is dropping out of the race.
Frame is the vice president of the school board for Placerville Union School District. He kicked off his campaign in May on a platform that stressed the need to assist homeowners facing rising or canceled insurance due to wildfire risk, avoid government shutdown, help small businesses and bring down the cost of prescription drugs.
In a statement to his supporters, Frame cited the need to spend more time with his family.
“My motivation is rooted in my love of my family and they urgently need me in my roles as a father, a son and a husband right now,” Frame said.
“For months, I have managed to press on largely thanks to my tireless staff and my dedicated supporters. You all have buoyed me as my mother’s health has deteriorated, and as I’ve faced numerous other familial and personal challenges. It is clear that, for the foreseeable future, I face a devastating choice – my family or my congressional campaign,” he said. “Effective today, I am suspending my campaign for Congress.”
Frame’s departure leaves Democrat Brynne Kennedy running unopposed in the primary for the 4th Congressional District.
“I’ve had a large share of family health issues in my own family in my past, so my thoughts are very much with my prior Democratic challenger as he navigates that with his family,” Kennedy said in an interview with the Enterprise.
The Calaveras County Democrats recently announced that it is canceling the Candidate Forum scheduled for Sept. 25 in Angels Camp.