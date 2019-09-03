The Annual Calaveras Cancer Support Group Softball Tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Copello Park in Angels Camp.
Proceeds from $300 donations made by each of the 16 teams and a raffle will support local mother-of-four Lindsey Wahlman in her ongoing battle with breast cancer.
"When you get cancer, your insurance doesn’t pay for everything, (such as) gas, food and lodging," said breast cancer survivor Debbie Sellick, who took over the Calaveras Cancer Support Group 18 years ago. "The people (who are) going through the cancer, they can see how much they’re loved, and the family can have a beautiful memory of all the people who supported them when their loved one was sick."
Mike Ziehlke, whose daughter is a cancer survivor and one-time beneficiary of the event, has organized the tournament for over 10 years, along with Sellick and numerous other community members.
"I just want to let people know that with me and Mike being through a situation, that it affected us. We didn’t know why this happened to us, but we learned that it’s OK to give back and to listen to people," Sellick said. "It’s not easy. It’s hard. But if you know by end of the day or end of the year that you made someone's life better and you see a smile on their face, it’s something you never forget."
Those not participating in the tournament are invited to enjoy food and music while watching the teams compete, and to donate to the cause by participating in the raffle. Volunteers looking to help out are also welcome to show up on the day of the tournament.
"We can find something for you to do," said Ziehlke, who said he is glad to put in the work each year in memory of his late wife, Brenda. "It will be a long day, but Lindsey (Wahlman) has a long day every day."
Additionally, donations can be made at Rabo Bank and Angels Food Market in Angels Camp.
For more information on the event, contact Mike Ziehlke at (209) 743-6262.