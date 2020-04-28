The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) will be conducting a prescribed burn on about 37 acres near West Point from April 29 to May 1, the unit announced Tuesday.
Burning activities, which will be done in cooperation with Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI), are meant to reduce forest fuels on SPI timberland along Winton Road just east of the community of West Point near Lily Valley Circle.
The project is part of the Winton-Schaads Vegetation Management Plan.