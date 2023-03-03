As power returns and the roads reopen following the heavy precipitation of the past few days, the National Weather Service is warning that more weather impacts are on the way.

On Thursday, the weather service issued a winter storm warning for the Motherlode and other regions of North and Central California from 10 a.m. on Saturday to 10 a.m. on Monday.

