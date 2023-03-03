As power returns and the roads reopen following the heavy precipitation of the past few days, the National Weather Service is warning that more weather impacts are on the way.
On Thursday, the weather service issued a winter storm warning for the Motherlode and other regions of North and Central California from 10 a.m. on Saturday to 10 a.m. on Monday.
Between 1 and 5 feet of snow is expected above 3,000 feet in elevation, with the greatest accumulations above 5,000 feet. Snowfall from 1 to 3 feet is expected above 2,000 feet, and from 4 to 18 inches is expected above 1,000 feet. The heaviest snowfall is expected from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
Along with the snow, gusts of wind as high as 55 mph are expected, which could result in downed trees and power lines considering the already saturated ground.
“Travel will be very difficult to impossible with the potential for prolonged road closures,” the advisory reads. “Blowing snow will cause white-out conditions at times. Downed trees and tree limbs with power outages are possible due to heavy snow and gusty winds.”
If you have to travel, make sure to have an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle.
The weather service is advising locals to take advantage of the break in the weather to prepare for the upcoming storm. Make sure to have plenty of supplies on hand in case of power outages, and heavy snow should be removed from vulnerable parts of the home if possible.
Health and Human Services has opened a warming center at the San Andreas Library located at 1299 Gold Hunter Road, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Saturday through Monday.
Public Health advises, “Winter storms create a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon dioxide poisoning, and heart attacks from overexertion.” Local residents should limit their time outside and wear layers of warm clothing if leaving the house.
Those in need of transportation assistance can call Calaveras Connect at (209) 754-4450.
For more information on preparing for storm hazards, visit ready.gov.