Capital loans of up to $2 million are available for small businesses experiencing temporary losses of income due to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Through its Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is working with Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide “targeted, low-interest” loans to small businesses and nonprofits that have been severely impacted by the virus, according to a March 17 press release from the Calaveras County Economic and Community Development Department.
The loans, which can “provide vital economic assistance to small businesses,” may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact, according to the release.
Eligibility is based on the financial impact of COVID-19. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for private non-profit organizations. To keep payments affordable, entities have up to 30 years to pay loans back.
Apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.
Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76155.
Additionally, local businesses can contact Mother Lode Job Training for assistance with California Employment Development Department programs like unemployment and work share. Contact Emily Graham directly at (209) 754-4242 or email at egraham@mljt.org.
For more information contact Kathy Gallino at kgallino@co.calaveras.ca.us or visit covid19.calaverasgov.us/Businesses for business strategies dealing with the economic impacts of the coronavirus.