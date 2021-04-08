Woman on mission to improve ski safety standards after death of husband

On Feb. 18, the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a 53-year-old man who was unresponsive after a ski accident that occurred in the Kodiak Terrain Park at Bear Valley Resort. The man, Carlos (Gustavo) Pesce, a resident of San Francisco, was pronounced dead soon after.
According to his wife, Vera Ares, Pesce was a somewhat experienced skier but had never attempted a ski jump prior to the day of his death. After successfully maneuvering a few of the easier jumps inside Kodiak Terrain Park, Pesce approached “The Volcano,” a 10-foot concave cone with a flat surface.
“He did flip and fell on his chest on the surface of The Volcano super hard. It immediately compressed his chest and ruptured his aorta. He was dead within 30 seconds,” Ares said. The grieving wife believes future accidents can be prevented with better signage and education of ski resort visitors.
Bear Valley Resort has declined to comment on Pesce’s death but stated that their parks follow industry standards for entrances, exits and the marking of features.
However, Ares does not take issue with Bear Valley specifically but rather the industry standards themselves. The resort in Alpine County, like most others in the United States, is guided by the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) and its Park SMART program, introduced in 2014, for freestyle terrain safety education.
“While there is no regulatory body for terrain park signage, NSAA and the ski industry proactively created the Park SMART program in order to educate skiers and riders of the potential risks associated with freestyle terrain. The signage was created with help from outside human factors experts to be eye-catching and easy to read and understand,” NSAA spokesperson Adrienne Saia Isaac told the Enterprise. “NSAA’s safety programs undergo periodic review by both ski industry and outside professionals to make sure that the messages are clear and the best practices are actionable. The current Park SMART terrain park safety messaging was created in conjunction with PSIA-AASI (The Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors), National Ski Patrol and Burton Snowboards. … Its most recent predecessor was Smart Style, which had been in place since 2004.”
There are five tenets of the Park SMART program:
START SMALL – Work your way up. Build your skills.
MAKE A PLAN – Every feature. Every time.
ALWAYS LOOK – Before you drop.
RESPECT – Both the features and other users.
TAKE IT EASY – Know your limits. Land on your feet.
A photograph of Kodiak Terrain Park provided by Ares shortly after Pesce’s death shows a large sign displaying the Park SMART rules, as well as other signs warning that the park is for “expert skiers and riders only” and contains “L” features, which means “large” features, according to Isaac.
Yet Ares argued that even experienced skiers who are new to terrain parks may not know the terminology displayed on the signs.
“If you really wanted people to understand and to educate people, you could phrase it a lot easier for people to understand,” she said.
Ares said her husband was emboldened to enter the terrain park when he saw other skiers maneuvering some of the easier jumps. Although terrain features change often with snowfall and grooming, Ares believes parks should provide visual instructions detailing the ways in which to approach jumps of varying shapes and sizes.
“There needs to be a clear indication that some (jumps) have different dynamics,” she said. “If you have a concave surface, you’re going to end up in a backflip.”
A 2012 paper submitted to the Journal of Sports Engineering and Technology documents the delicate physics of maneuvering jumps, noting that terrain parks present a “special hazard” to riders in the form of head, neck and back injuries.
While the NSAA keeps national fatality records in aggregate, there is no database listing deaths specific to ski resorts or terrain features. During the 2019-20 ski season, there were 42 reported fatal incidents, with 66% resulting from collisions. Additionally, there were 29 catastrophic injuries, the majority of which were also collision related.
Addressing the danger of injury resulting from ski jump falls, the paper calls for improved design methods in building jumps rather than relying on skier responsibility.
“Presently, such jumps are built without a quantitative engineering design approach based on the assertion by the NSAA and supported by some researchers that there is too much variation in the conditions and rider decisions,” the paper reads. “However, recent studies by the authors and others have examined these factors and determined that while they do indeed vary, they do so in understandable and bounded fashion that can be accommodated or rendered irrelevant by the design. The role of modelling the behavior of a jumper executing a terrain park jump enables and informs an intelligent design process that meets reasonable performance criteria while satisfying the constraints of the parent terrain, snow budget, and safety considerations.”
Yet the NSAA maintained in its 2008 Terrain Park Notebook that, due to rider and snow variability, terrain park jump standards are “impossible,” the paper reads.
“When it comes to terrain park—and general slope—safety, both signage and personal responsibility play a role,” Isaac said. “As we see in freestyle skiing events, there are many ways to navigate a terrain park feature, and different skiers will do so in different ways according to their comfort and ability level.”
The sixth rule listed in the NSAA’s skier responsibility code is to “observe all posted signs and warnings.”
“If a skier or rider is unclear about the type of terrain they will encounter or about what a sign means, they should check in with Ski Patrol or ask a ski area guest services employee to learn more,” she said.
Regarding the determination of whether one is an “expert” skier, Isaac said, “One way to do this, especially as it relates to your equipment, is by skier type. However, navigating freestyle terrain often requires a different skill set than skiing on-piste, which is why we recommend taking a lesson before hitting the park.”
While Bear Valley Resort offers lessons, its website does not explain “skier type.” And while the NSAA website provides an array of skier safety information, it does not list this, either.
Ares is now an advocate for improving and clarifying the signage at ski resorts. With these upgrades, she believes the Park SMART program can be made smarter to prevent future tragedy.
“The loss, it hurts so much,” Ares said. “I don’t want anybody else to go through this.”
