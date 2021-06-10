A 2-acre vegetation fire came dangerously close to several homes in Valley Springs on Wednesday.

The Mockingbird 2 fire near Mockingbird Hill and Paradise Peak Road in New Hogan Estates was reported at 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) spokesperson said.

Cal Fire, Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District and San Andreas Fire Department responded to the incident.

Responding resources included six engines and two hand crews. Four air resources were initially called in, but canceled shortly after dispatch.

The fire was contained about 20 minutes after it was reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Calaveras Consolidated has responded to over 35 vegetation fires so far this year.

