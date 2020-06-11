A two-acre fire that started June 11 on land owned by Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) near the Highway 49 and Pool Station Road intersection in San Andreas has been contained, according to officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.
The unit was conducting a prescribed burn when a piece outside of the containment line caught fire, but it was still within the vegetation management plan project boundary, Cal Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore told the Enterprise in a phone call Thursday.
The fire was reported at 2:05 p.m., and Cal Fire sent additional resources, including aircraft to the scene. Forward progress was stopped at 2:43 p.m., Kilgore said.
There were no structures damaged, no animals threatened and no injuries reported, Kilgore said.
The goal of the controlled burn was to reduce hazardous fuels and create a defensible area between Highway 12 and the community of San Andreas to alleviate wildfire threats to the sanctuary and adjacent residential subdivisions.
The project was expected to last six to eight hours, but Cal Fire ceased burning operations, Kilgore said.
The agency has yet to announce whether the prescribed burn will continue as planned for June 12.
As of 4 p.m., AccuWeather was reporting temperatures of 91 degrees, humidity of 16% and light winds in San Andreas.