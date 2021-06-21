A San Andreas man was killed on Monday when his pickup truck overturned.
The man, 62, was driving his 1989 Isuzu pickup truck southbound on Highway 49 near Refuse Disposal Site Road around 10:30 on Monday, when his vehicle crossed over the roadway to the opposite side, up a dirt embankment, then overturned, the California Highway Patrol reported.
According to the CHP, the man, who has not been identified pending notification of the next of kin, was going 25 miles per hour when the rollover occurred. Emergency personnel transported the man to Mark Twain Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The CHP reported that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the incident.