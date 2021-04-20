The Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center (CSERC) is seeking entries for a photography contest that focuses on nature in the Central Sierra region.
“Wildlife photo entries need to be of native wildlife of the local mountains, foothills and Central Valley,” a press release issued by CSERC reads. “Similarly, the Natural Landscape photo entries must be pictures of natural landscapes in our local, Northern Yosemite region.”
Between now and May 20, anyone is eligible to submit up to 10 photos they’ve taken which meet the above criteria. A $100 first-place prize in two separate categories will be awarded. Other cash prizes are also being awarded, according to CSERC.
There is a chance for photographers 18 years of age and under to submit photos to the “teen/youth” category of the contest, with a prize of $50 going to the top spot. CSERC is asking teachers to make their students aware of this opportunity.
The contest is being held “to raise interest in wildlife and to encourage area residents to take notice of the beauty of nature in our region. Prizes are awarded for the Wildlife Photo category and the Natural Landscape Photo category.”
Entry guidelines and rules are as follows:
1. Photo entries should be e-mailed as a jpg file to caitlynr@cserc.org. All pictures submitted will be eligible for use in CSERC’s educational and website materials, but photographers retain all commercial rights to their photos beyond outreach use by CSERC.
2. Photos should be sent at high or highest resolution.
3. Contestants should include their contact information with all entries so that CSERC can send the prizes to the winning contestants. Announcement of the winning photos will be revealed on the CSERC website on May 26, and in a story in the Enterprise that identifies the winning photographers.
4. Each contestant is limited to a total maximum of 10 photo entries, regardless of category. No photos submitted for any previous wildlife photo contest may be considered again this year. Only new entries will qualify.
5. Only photos of native wildlife and natural landscapes stretching from the Central Valley across the Central Sierra Nevada region are eligible for prizes.