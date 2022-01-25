A Calaveras County Superior Court judge has dismissed all felony charges against defendant Brian Paul Ames due to his recent death, which occurred at his home while he was out on bail under a temporary statewide COVID-19 policy.
Ames, 52, died “peacefully” at his home in Valley Springs on Dec. 4, 2021, according to his obituary. The cause of his death is pending a toxicology report, and the manner of death is under investigation, according to Ames’s death certificate.
A local contractor and owner of Brian Ames Construction, Ames was arrested in October of 2018 and charged with 18 felony counts related to the continual sexual abuse of a minor. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Ames was initially denied bail but was later released in May of 2020 after his attorney argued his reduced bail under California’s COVID-19 emergency $0 bail policy, which ended in June of 2020.
A jury trial for Ames was postponed several times and was most recently scheduled for April of 2022. All felony charges against Ames were dismissed on Dec. 30, 2021, according to the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office.