Sierra Hope and The Resource Connection are hosting an online auction this weekend to raise funds for Sierra Hope’s housing and homeless prevention programs and The Resource Connection’s Food Bank.
“This is a great opportunity to support two of our local nonprofits on the frontline helping those in our community who are food or housing insecure and need a ‘hand up’ to reach stability,” a press release reads. “They make each dollar you contribute go a long, long way.”
Among the items up for bid are local wines, catered dinners, guided tours, hotel and condo stays, fishing and rafting trips, and artwork and jewelry.
The auction will take place from June 25 to June 28. To participate, visit fundraiser.bid/hopeandresources.