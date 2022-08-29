The City of Angels Camp will receive the Rural Recreation and Tourism Grant Award for $3 million from the California Department of Parks and Recreation.
According to the Parks and Recreation website, the “City of Angels will receive $3,000,000 to acquire 3.82 acres to expand and improve Utica Park by constructing new amphitheater, interpretive hiking trail and parcourse, Mark Twain Statue, trailhead kiosk, pavilion, bocce courts, outdoor gym equipment, basketball court, playground, and restrooms.”
The Rural Recreation and Tourism Program was created with the intent of making new recreation opportunities in order to fund economic and health-related development in rural communities.
This comes at a time when the City of Angels has been changing how it handles its funds as documented in the two previous city council meetings.
According to city administrator Rebecca Callen, “The COVID Relief funds the City received will be used for water and wastewater projects, essential employee programs, and some economic development programs that will help existing businesses.”
“Per Capita grant in the amount of $177,952 and the Angels Camp Community Club raised over $135,000 in donations,” continued Callen. She explained that both the grant and donations will be used for upgrading Utica Parks playground equipment and the overall park.
