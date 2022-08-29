09 Fall Festival 02.tif
Buy Now

Utica Park hosts Angels Camp's farmers' market and other events.

The City of Angels Camp will receive the Rural Recreation and Tourism Grant Award for $3 million from the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

According to the Parks and Recreation website, the “City of Angels will receive $3,000,000 to acquire 3.82 acres to expand and improve Utica Park by constructing new amphitheater, interpretive hiking trail and parcourse, Mark Twain Statue, trailhead kiosk, pavilion, bocce courts, outdoor gym equipment, basketball court, playground, and restrooms.”

0
0
0
0
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.