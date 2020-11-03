After nearly a month of Vote By Mail ballots coming in at high numbers, vote centers were still busy across Calaveras County through the early afternoon hours of Election Day.
Preliminary numbers as of Tuesday at 2 p.m. showed a turnout of 72% of all registered voters in the county.
With several ballots still yet to be verified, Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner was expecting the county to break its 83% turnout record in the 2008 presidential election, the highest in the last 20 years.
By Tuesday afternoon, the county had received a total of 22,980 ballots, 9,486 of which were from registered Republicans and 6,458 were from registered Democrats. Roughly 3,344 voters were registered with no party preference, and the remaining votes were split among voters with American Independent, Green, Peace and Freedom or Libertarian party registrations.
Since ballots were mailed out on Oct. 5, 20,530 voters returned ballots by mail, dropbox or at one of the open vote centers.
By contrast, 2,414 people voted in person at vote centers.
Voters, some masked and others unmasked, lined the hallway Tuesday morning at the Clerk-Recorders’ Office in San Andreas to make their decision in person. A total of 309 people had voted at the Government Center since it opened as a vote center Oct. 5.
Turner told the Enterprise Tuesday afternoon that there had been a long line at the Government Center throughout most of the day, at times wrapping all the way around to the bathroom in the building. Part of that could be attributed to the social distancing measures in place to reduce spread of the novel coronavirus, she said.
“We’re busy, but everything seems to be going pretty well,” Turner said.
In Angels Camp around noon, a short line had formed outside of the vote center at Bret Harte Theater, but the vast majority of the people were there to drop off a ballot they had already filled out. A total of 627 people had voted in person at Bret Harte Theater as of Tuesday afternoon.
As of 2 p.m., the vote center at Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall had garnered the most traffic, with 955 voters turning out in person there since the three additional centers opened Oct. 31.
Elections staff were still verifying ballots from Nov. 1 on Tuesday. There will likely still be ballots postmarked for Nov. 3 to be counted throughout the week.
Additionally, some ballots that have signature errors may need to be corrected. The Elections Office will allow voters to fix signature issues on their ballots until Nov. 28.
The trend toward Vote By Mail ballots in Calaveras County mirrors what has occurred on a national stage – 100 million people across the country had already voted prior to Tuesday, per the New York Times.
At the time of reporting, vote centers were set to close at 8 p.m., and an initial count was estimated to be released by 8:30 p.m.
For official results of local elections, check the Enterprise’s online edition.