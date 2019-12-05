Deputies with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office euthanized the alligator that was found near San Andreas last month, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed.
A Fish and Wildlife warden and Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an alligator off of Calaveritas Road on Nov. 1, Fish and Wildlife Public Information Officer Peter Tira told the Enterprise on Dec. 3.
"Deputies got to the scene first and found a 5-foot-long alligator on rural ranch. ... They shot and killed it before the warden could get to the scene," Tira said. "The alligator had a chance of escaping. They are very strong and dangerous animals. Deputies did what they felt was appropriate for public safety."
Following the incident, the warden questioned surrounding property owners who all claimed they had no knowledge of the nearby alligator, Tira said. The deceased animal was transported to a Fish and Wildlife facility to be kept as evidence.
"Right now, it looks like a pet alligator that was just dumped," Tira said.
Tira said his department has dealt with other alligators in the past, some of which were small enough to transfer to a rescue facility.
The possibility of relocating the alligator in San Andreas was never discussed as the animal was already deceased when Fish and Wildlife arrived, he said.
In 2016, a 4-foot-long alligator was shot by authorities in Alameda Creek in Fremont after it was likely released by its owner. A warden with Fish and Wildlife told ABC News that is posed a danger to humans and pets in the area.
"It's illegal to keep an alligator in California," Tira said. "It's essentially a death sentence for an alligator ... They may be cute when they're 12-inches long, but there's a point where they get too big."
According to Tira, the region is too cold for the large reptile to survive long-term once it is abandoned by its owners.
"No good comes fro keeping an alligator in California," he said.
The Sheriff's Office has deferred all inquiries to Fish and Wildlife, which is investigating the case.