A seasonal road closure order from the Stanislaus National Forest has been revised to open 11 high elevation roads to the public, according to a Tuesday press release.
Five forest roads remain closed through June 30, or until forest personnel deem the roads clear of snow and downed trees. The goal is to allow safe travel and to protect the forest and roads from damage.
“Many roads are now open for the first time this season,” the release reads. “Visitors are asked to move cautiously through the forest as conditions can change quickly. This may include trees or rocks falling into the roadway. In addition, some roads have heavy traffic due to log trucks and other recreationists.”
The roads that are still closed include the following:
In Summit Ranger District:
Forest Road No. 4Nl2 (Herring Creek Road, partial)
Forest Road No. 5N01 (Eagle Meadow Road, partial)
Forest Road No. 4N34 (Gooseberry Road)
Forest Road No. 4N47
In Calaveras Ranger District:
Forest Road No. 7Nl7
View a copy of Forest Order STF-16-2020-10 and the accompanying map.
For up-to-date information on the Stanislaus National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.