It’s the third weekend in May, and we’re all missing the fair.
"The Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee is very important to our community. The cancellation has been very difficult for the fair, families, the local economy and our partners," fair CEO Laurie Giannini told the Enterprise. "However, we are grateful that we were permitted to the have the virtual livestock show. The staff and Junior Livestock Committee have been working with local and state officials to make it happen, In addition the other virtual competitions have been fun and designed to engage the youth of our community. "
A little taste of the fair
You can still get your fair food fix this Saturday at a drive-thru booth provided by Black Diamond Graphics. Purchase a corn dog, cotton candy and a soda without getting out of your car. You can also pick up a fair T-shirt for $15. Cash, credit and debit accepted.
The booth will be located near the South Entrance of the Calaveras County fairgrounds, across from Glory Hole. It will be open Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Virtual livestock auction
Fill your fridge with high-quality meat, raised by the youth of Calaveras County. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the exhibitors don’t get to show their animals this year, but their months of hard work can still pay off at the auction.
On Sunday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., buyers can purchase beef, pork, lamb, goat and rabbit. Register at frogtown.org. A direct link will be provided on auction day.
For more information or help with registering, call the fair office at 736-2561.