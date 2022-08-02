A head-on collision near Woodward Reservoir and north of Oakdale left two male drivers dead Friday afternoon, one an Oakdale resident and the other a Murphys resident, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The accident was reported at approximately 3:45 p.m. and took place on 26 Mile Road, north of Eastman Road.
Clinton T. Tutthill, 45, of Murphys, was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup in the northbound lane when the second deceased driver, a 50-year-old male whose name has not yet been released, crossed over the painted double-yellow lines in his 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV and struck Tutthill’s vehicle head-on, according to the CHP.
Both parties were pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unknown at this time whether drugs and/or alcohol were involved in the collision.