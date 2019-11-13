Head into the hills of nearby Camino for a day of apple picking, berry eating, family fun and other festive activities. A group of family farms – big and small – make up the area, which has become perhaps best-known for its fall and winter offerings. Most of the farms opened on Sept. 1, and as the month trucks on, more and more start welcoming guests for holiday-centric activities such as corn mazes, pumpkin patches, delectable apple goodies and Santa visits.
Food and drink
Satisfy sweet teeth and savory appetites with the goods baked, barbecued and broiled up at Apple Hill farms. I recommend stopping by Apple Ridge Farms for a hearty lunch of barbecue plates and homemade chili. Before you leave, grab jars of jellies, jams and butters at the country store to take home.
Looking for something different? Bodhaine Ranch is another quality lunch spot in Apple Hill, boasting a menu of eclectic comfort foods such as gluten-free tamales, chicken empanadas, apple sausages and homemade chicken potpies. Plus, you can indulge in a slice of apple or berry pie when you’re done.
Once you’ve filled up, hunt out the perfect farm-inspired dessert. Fudge Factory Farm stocks more than 15 flavors of candy-coated apples plus other treats, and Rainbow Orchards is home to the ever-popular hot apple cider doughnuts. My advice? Buy a dozen to bring home.
Don’t forget to walk the hard apple cider trail, where six different stops serve their own spiked apple ciders to guests (opens Sept. 15).
Activities
One of the biggest draws of Apple Hill is the authentic apple-picking experience. Stroll through the orchards and pull apples straight off the trees. Fill a basket with your favorite varieties to enjoy as you explore the farms or on your way home. An abundance of picking options are found at 24 Carrot Farm, and it’s certified organic. There, you can pick your own apples, strawberries, tomatoes, pumpkins and flowers. Goodness Orchard is another well-stocked stop with plenty of fruits and vegetables growing onsite.
Nearby Colina di Mela has its own niche. Stop in to taste the award-winning Tuscan olive oil and take home farm-grown lavender by the bushel or bouquet.
Family fun
Abel’s Apple Acres is a popular draw for young kids who want to take a pony ride, while Apple Ridge Farms attracts kids of all ages with its gem mining and face painting on weekends. Expert tip: Stay for a while to enjoy the nature trail. Bluestone Meadows pulls kids in with a train ride and puppet theater to excite the youngest Apple Hill visitors, and High Hill Ranch hosts hayrides, fishing, pony rides, candle-making and craft vendors throughout the season.
Stay and play
After a busy day visiting farms, guests are invited to stay in Apple Hill at the comfortable Ponderosa Ridge. The three-room bed and breakfast offers outdoor dining among the orchards and an onsite hot tub and gazebo to unwind after meals. Every morning, guests enjoy a homemade country breakfast, and fresh-baked pastries are available to nibble.