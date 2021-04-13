With the return of warmer weather following a relatively dry winter, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) is holding a series of wildfire safety webinars aimed at helping customers prepare for wildfire season.
“To share its wildfire prevention plans in 2021 and listen to customers’ feedback, PG&E is hosting a series of weekly regional wildfire safety webinars,” a PG&E press release reads. “Each event will feature a brief presentation, after which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to PG&E subject matter experts.”
On Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., a webinar is planned for Alpine, Amador and Calaveras counties.
Issues of discussion will include PG&E’s wildfire prevention efforts, resources for customers and communities before, during and after Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events and improvements to PG&E’s safety technology and tools.
The webinars are scheduled through the summer for each Thursday between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and will each focus on individual regions. However, all PG&E customers are welcome to join any of the webinars.
Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese, and those unable to join online can join by phone.
More information can be found at pge.com/wildfiresafety, including the full schedule of events, directions on joining the meetings, recordings and materials from past events, and more information on PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program.
For additional information and resources on staying safe during emergencies, visit safetyactioncenter.pge.com.