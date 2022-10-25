One of Calaveras County’s own fought his way to the top in the state level finals for the 2022 Best Warrior Competition. Deputy Kyle Johnson, of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, competed against the best non-commissioned officers the competition had to offer and won second place. 

The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event put on by the California National Guard. The competition includes land navigation, in-rank inspection, a 200-meter water survival test, drill and ceremony, an obstacle course challenge, and a written exam. 

13 strongest warrior

The competition consisted of 12 events over four days, including sleep deprivation and combat.
13 strongest warrior 2

Deputy Kyle Johnson began “vigorously training” three months before the event and says that was the hardest part of the experience.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

