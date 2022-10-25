One of Calaveras County’s own fought his way to the top in the state level finals for the 2022 Best Warrior Competition. Deputy Kyle Johnson, of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, competed against the best non-commissioned officers the competition had to offer and won second place.
The Best Warrior Competition is an annual event put on by the California National Guard. The competition includes land navigation, in-rank inspection, a 200-meter water survival test, drill and ceremony, an obstacle course challenge, and a written exam.
But half the battle was in the months of training beforehand.
“I trained throughout the year but started vigorously training three months before the event started,” Johnson said. “I consider vigorous training multiple workouts in a day, coupled with a strict diet. My wife, who is in college learning integrated health, would create a weekly meal plan. I also had a highly motivated training partner, Kenny Johnson. We would strength train in the morning and conduct cardio in the evening.”
Johnson would also perform a ruck march from Family 4 Fitness in Vallecito to Murphys, while carrying a 40-pound backpack. He also studied military doctrine to familiarize himself with different aspects of the competition.
“Competitors were also required to pace themselves in an unknown distance run and later qualified with pistols and rifles. This year, a mystery event was added—where each competitor shoot[s] targets…and then had to drag a 180-pound training prop uphill,” a sheriff’s office press release states.
Johnson said that the hardest part of the competition was the prep and training since it took up so much of his limited time. He said the hardest challenge in the competition was “our unknown distance ruck march, which ended up being 13.5 miles. I am ‘Follicly-Challenged’ (aka bald), which means the sweat runs straight into my eyes. Coupled with blisters on my feet and hot spots from the shoulder straps on my back; the ruck march provided a great opportunity to experience working through the pain.”
Johnson considered it a 50/50 split between mental and physical exertion.
“After being physically beaten down day after day, they would keep us up most of the night. We were placed in a room where they would play obnoxiously loud noises of soldiers in combat while making us handwrite essays long into the night,” he said.
Johnson was no stranger to these types of scenarios, as he was previously a combat veteran in the 270th Military Police Company from May 2003 to May 2004, during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
The competition winners are named top soldiers and noncommissioned officers who continue to the regional competitions. Johnson earned his place in the state finals in November 2021, becoming one of just seven competitors.
“Over a grueling four-day period, he was tested and competed in every area that the Army expects of a Soldier. A few of the 12 events were: 13.5-mile Ruck March, Water Survival, Stress Shoot amongst multiple shooting events, Unknown distance run, Day and Night Land Navigation, sleep deprivation, Close Quarters Combat, and weaponless defense where the competitors had to disarm a combative wielding a simulated weapon,” the release reads.
“To do well in this event, I knew from experience that the competitor needs to be well-rounded in a lot of areas. I wasn’t the best, or the worst, but consistently in the middle to the front of the pack. In the 12 events, this allowed me to gain enough points to earn second place in the State,” Johnson said.
“We at the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office are incredibly proud of his accomplishment. We support and are grateful to have the opportunity to employ dedicated members of our armed services. In addition to Deputy Johnson, we have several other deputies who have served or are still serving in the armed forces,” the sheriff’s office’s statement reads.
“I would like to add that being in the Military and Law Enforcement is a flashy career that gets a lot of recognition, but we often overlook the support that allows us to be in these professions,” said Johnson. “Without the support and efforts of my beautiful wife Teresa and my kids, I would be half the man I am today. Lastly, the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office is highly supportive of our Military and my service. I hope other Reservists/Veterans in our community read this article and place an application with Calaveras Sheriffs, where they can be a part of a new team.”
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
