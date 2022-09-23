Cruisers assault

Authorities have not publicly named the victim or any suspects at this time. 

An assault last week outside Cruisers gas station in Copperopolis is being investigated by authorities, though no arrests have been made. 

On Sept. 15 at around 4:30 p.m., a witness reported seeing "a group of what appeared to be juveniles" near the gas station at Feather Drive and Copper Cove Drive, and two of them appeared to be preparing to engage in a physical fight, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

0
0
2
3
0

Dakota is a Bret Harte High School alumna and attended Davidson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.