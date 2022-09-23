An assault last week outside Cruisers gas station in Copperopolis is being investigated by authorities, though no arrests have been made.
On Sept. 15 at around 4:30 p.m., a witness reported seeing "a group of what appeared to be juveniles" near the gas station at Feather Drive and Copper Cove Drive, and two of them appeared to be preparing to engage in a physical fight, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
An unknown male, also a suspected juvenile, assaulted one of the subjects with a bat.
"[The suspect] approached one of the subjects from behind and struck him with an object believed to be similar to a baseball bat. The solitary swing struck the victim in the upper torso," sheriff's office PIO Lt. Greg Stark told the Enterprise.
All parties were gone by the time deputies arrived at the scene.
The incident was out of range of surveillance cameras, but video footage from a witness' cell phone was obtained and reviewed by investigators.
The sheriff's office is unable to verify the extent of the victim's injuries at this time, as the incident is being investigated.
"Detectives are out in the field conducting follow-up," Stark said.
A staff member at Cruisers was contacted by the Enterprise and stated they did not know about the incident.
More information will be reported as it becomes available.
Dakota is a Bret Harte High School alumna and attended Davidson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.