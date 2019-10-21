Highway 49, south of Angels Camp near the Tuolumne County line, is “completely blocked” due to an overturned big rig, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in San Andreas reported this morning.
As of 11:30 a.m., there was no estimate as to when the roadway would reopen, as it could remain blocked for several hours, CHP Officer Tobias Butzler told the Enterprise.
The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, and no other parties were listed in the CHP’s report of the collision.
The CHP recommended that drivers utilize Parrotts Ferry Road or O’Byrnes Ferry Road as a detour until the roadway reopens.