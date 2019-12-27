Stringent laws drive Mother Lode gun vendors out of state

Lengthy background checks and piles of paperwork are putting a strain on area gun vendors, pushing some to seek greener pastures beyond California.
Owner of Spur R Guns in Copperopolis, Doug Rockey says he’s seen at least five guns shops shuttered in recent months in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties alone. Most of them moved out of state, he said, including many of his customers.
“It was costing an arm and a leg to stay,” Rockey told the Enterprise. “It’s been so bad; I get at least one customer a week who comes in the shop and says, ‘We’re gonna miss you,’ on their way to Idaho, Nevada or Wyoming.”
A gun owner since the age of 11 who enjoys hunting for his own food, Rockey says California is a “wonderful state,” but its laws are “extreme.”
According to many, California has the strictest gun laws of any state in the country. National data curated by the Boston University School of Public Health show that California has the highest number of restrictive gun laws in the United States, a ranking it has maintained since 1991, when the researchers began counting.
A recent round of gun legislation signed by former Gov. Jerry Brown in 2016 included Proposition 63, which went into effect on July 1, 2019. Under the new law, citizens can no longer purchase ammunition without first completing a California Department of Justice background check.
These requirements have caused headaches for gun vendors and owners statewide, with the Sacramento Bee reporting that one-in-five ammunition purchases have been rejected by the Department of Justice since implementation, resulting in “tens of thousands” of seemingly law-abiding citizens turned away by vendors.
According to gun shop owners, the devil has been in the middle initials, the “jrs” and the bear on more recent California drivers’ licenses.
For those whose identification card information isn’t listed or doesn’t perfectly match what is found in the state’s Automated Firearm System (AFS), a background check similar to what is needed to purchase a firearm must be performed, costing $19 each time and taking days to complete, according to the DOJ website.
Those who have not purchased a firearm since January of 2014 may not have a record with the AFS and may need to reapply, the DOJ stated. That process requires extensive documentation.
Additionally, Rockey said the problems with ammunition sales may be driving some customers into risky situations.
“It’s against the law to buy ammo out of state and bring it into the state, and I can guarantee that people are buying it in bulk now,” he said. “I’ve been told by customers that they have the DOJ hanging out in Nevada, busting people with California plates.”
For many California vendors, the new legislation has meant a reduction in sales and increased hours spent helping customers with paperwork.
“It’s like buying a house,” Rockey said. “Some of it’s ridiculous. But now, with the ammo, the hoops are far greater.”
With his ammunition sales down by 30% since the implementation of Proposition 63, Rockey says the whole “fiasco” has cost him about 20% of his total business.
For others, the time required to complete paperwork and the increased liability, which may lead to “astronomical” fines, have outweighed the benefits of selling guns and ammunition any longer.
Ebbetts Pass Sporting Goods in Arnold stopped carrying those items before the new legislation came into effect. Owner Bill Reynolds, who sold guns and ammunition for approximately 12 years, said the anticipated losses made him decide it was time to stop.
The store lost significant revenue from ceasing those sales, he said, but it wasn’t worth it to continue.
“It was a great part of our business,” Reynolds said. “It’s sad to see it go. I’m going to miss it, but they made it pretty clear about what they would do to people who violated those laws. So I didn’t want to be a part of that. Too much liability. It just takes one simple mistake.”
Reynolds says he understands the importance of background checks for gun ownership, but thinks some state laws, such as the 10-day waiting period to buy a firearm, are an undue burden on law-abiding vendors and citizens.
Reynolds said more than a dozen of his gun-owning friends have moved out of state within the past year, he believes, due to the increasing restrictions in California.
“I think (background checks are) a necessity because there are a lot of bad guys getting guns. I think it’s a good thing, and all the good guys are willing to do that,” he said. “(But) the absolute liability of the whole thing – it’s too easy to make an example out of a good guy, and I’m sure that’s happened.”
Rusty McGhee, of Rusty’s Gunsmithing in San Andreas, promotes the efficacy of the 10-day “cooling-off period” in preventing dangerous gun purchases. However, he also believes that the greater purpose of the ever-increasing restrictions is to end gun ownership entirely in California.
“My feeling is, it’s just the politicians that don’t want guns around just making it harder and harder, just hoping that everyone will quit,” he said.
Regardless of their agreement on safety measures, the three business owners have come to the conclusion that the future is bleak for gun vendors under now-Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration.
Among the new legislation coming down the pipe is a signed-off state Senate bill that limits the purchase of more than one gun within a 30-day period, and another that makes it a crime to keep an unlocked gun in the presence of a minor.
According to Rockey, there are rumors of another bill being brought up through the state Assembly that may prohibit the sale of any semiautomatic rifle or handgun attachment without a background check being completed first.
“If that passes, all gun stores will have to shut down,” he said.