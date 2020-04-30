Following former California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) Chief Josh White’s retirement earlier this month, Nick Casci is officially the new chief.
The Nevada City native began his fire service career with the Nevada City Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter in 1998. Casci joined the TCU in 2008, where he started as a fire captain and worked his way up the ranks to battalion chief, and eventually, the deputy chief of operations.
As deputy chief, Casci supervised two division chiefs and seven battalion chiefs; and oversaw operations at the unit’s 15 fire stations, two conservation camps, air attack base and forestry training program.
Part of Casci’s new job as the unit’s main contact is establishing positive working relationships with political officials and governmental representatives, cooperating agencies, media, landowners and other stakeholders.
Serving as the liaison between state and local Cal Fire operations, he’s also tasked with ensuring the department has the resources it needs to deliver quality emergency services.
“As the unit chief, I just want to (express) to our constituents out there that these Cal Fire stations are resources for your community and we have a vested interest,” Casci said, adding that many of the unit’s employees are local community members. “There’s a dedication to make sure the people we serve are getting the best level of service we can provide them.”
Casci added, “It’s a huge endeavor taking on a (regional role), but I had a good supervisor with Josh White. I’m excited, because the community working for us in the unit do an outstanding job.”
Taking the job in the middle of a pandemic has come with its challenges, said Casci, who had been filling in as the interim for three months, and started officially on April 9.
To meet social distancing requirements to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the agency started offering burn permits online last month and had to relocate a training to the county fairgrounds in Angels Camp.
Cal Fire has also been adjusting medical responses to changing conditions due to COVID-19, including screening calls to determine whether patients are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. If they are, the responding units are instructed to use personal protective equipment to protect themselves from exposure.
“We’re supported extremely well by the Calaveras and Tuolumne offices of emergency services, and we’re continuing to adjust,” Casci said.
Casci said he’s confident that the unit is ready for the next fire season as the weather gets hotter and drier.
Last year, the unit responded to 263 wildland fires, which burned a total of 1,010 acres – a successful metric as far as suppression efforts go, Casci said.
Going forward, supporting the agency’s current initiatives and local cooperators in fire prevention efforts is a big priority for Casci.
“Fire prevention efforts are where a lot of our attention is needed. Fuel breaks, defensible space (inspections) and fire response together will always have better outcomes than either one by itself,” Casci said, adding, prevention is the “best investment for us right now going forward. We’ve done a good job of evolving that side over the last five years.”