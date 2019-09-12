More than 4,300 plants eradicated, two arrested in marijuana raid in Sheep Ranch

An illegal marijuana growing operation in Sheep Ranch was recently raided by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

 Courtesy photo

Deputies eradicated 4,347 plants, seized “a small amount of processed marijuana,” and arrested two male suspects in a Sept. 5 marijuana bust in the 1300 block of Hubbard Road in Sheep Ranch, according to a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Patrick James Owen, 64, of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, and Douglas Sheppard, 41, of Sparks, Nev., were arrested at the site. Owen and Sheppard were booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale and conspiracy to commit crime, with bail set at $100,000 for both.

The plants were being cultivated in seven large hoop house structures.

Calaveras Code Enforcement officers located numerous code violations on the site, including “unpermitted structures and substandard electrical practices.”

The investigation of marijuana cultivation operation is ongoing, the release states.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information on illegal marijuana cultivation sites to call the Sheriff’s Marijuana Tip Line at 754-6870.

