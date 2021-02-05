The father and stepmother of 11-year-old Roman Lopez, who went missing in Placerville on Jan. 11, 2020, and was found dead the following day, were arrested at an Arnold motel Wednesday night.
CBS13 reports that Roman’s father Jordan Piper, 36, and stepmother Lindsey Piper, 38, were arrested on charges of child abuse and torture at the Arnold Meadowmount Lodge and are currently behind bars in El Dorado County.
The couple checked in at the lodge early Wednesday morning, a clerk told CBS13, and it was possible that Jordan Piper attempted to book a room there with cash earlier in the week, becoming violent when his request was denied.
The death of Roman in 2020 drew media attention and an extensive investigation from the Placerville Police Department and the El Dorado District Attorney’s Office after his body was found by investigators inside a storage bin in the basement of Jordan and Lindsey Piper’s home. Prior to his death, Roman lived in the home with seven siblings, according to police.
An autopsy of Roman’s body revealed no obvious trauma, though he was found to be severely dehydrated and malnourished at the time of his death.
“Much of this case involved the analysis of forensic evidence, to include obtaining search warrants to seize electronic devices, review data, and working with medical professionals as well as experts in the field of child abuse. Adding to the complexity of this case was how often this family moved and the various agencies they had encountered,” a Placerville Police Department press release states.