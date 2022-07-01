Tiny homes have been all the rage in recent years, but have you ever heard of a tiny mobile museum? Historian, journalist, and author Sal Manna of the Society for the Preservation of West Calaveras History (SPWCH) thinks Calaveras’ newest museum inside the former Wallace post office may just be the tiniest on record. The entire 36 sp. ft. structure sits on a utility trailer, so not only is it tiny, it’s mobile, too.
The brand new museum is located in a reconstructed, scaled-down version of the Wallace Post Office, originally built over 100 years ago in 1918. The first exhibit to premiere at the museum will be a Black Bart exhibit, opening on Monday, July 4, at the Valley Springs Depot. Entrance to the museum is free and will be open from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m. The Black Bart exhibit will feature a wanted poster kept in a Reason McConnell scrapbook provided by a descendent of McConnell, who had a hand in the capture and arrest of the infamous criminal.
McConnell’s autobiography will also be presented, as well as a photo of Wells Fargo and local law enforcement celebrating the capture of the criminal. Other local memorabilia will be on display, and history books authored by Manna and McConnell’s autobiography will be for sale.
Future plans for the traveling museum will depend on funding and public interest, though Manna already has a few ideas for the tiny museum on wheels including exhibits on historical local railroads and olive producers.
With the museum, SPWCH is realizing one of its original goals, and Manna says “there were moments when we thought it was never going to happen, frankly.” Manna credits a donation made in memory of Jim Techel for making it possible “to explore this whole concept and see if it would work.”
Manna, who started SPWCH in 2006, says that creating the mobile museum as it is today was a long process, that took “a lot of expertise and construction and consideration.” In order to make the small building fit on the utility trailer, it first had to be made even smaller.
The 80 sq. ft. building, which was donated by Karen Cox in 2015, had been abandoned for good in 1945. SPWCH, with hired professional help, reconstructed the building to just about half its original size, at 36 sq. ft. Despite scaling it down, the team was able to preserve and reuse “every inch of wood” from the original building.
Additionally, the team of experts hired to do the work took care to keep every door and window opening the same, as well as the same overall design despite it being all-around smaller. Painted white and given the same style roof, the building is like a miniature model of its former self. The only difference from earlier iterations of the building, according to Manna, is that it is missing a porch that had been added during the 1940’s and was not original to the building, though some may remember it.
Now, the former post office has been spruced up with fresh paint and is ready for its doors to again welcome the public of Calaveras County. Manna hopes that the traveling museum will garner interest from the community, envisioning future visits to schools or other public locations throughout the area.
The Society for the Preservation of West Calaveras History (SPWCH) is empowered to acquire items of historical interest, to preserve and restore such items, to disseminate knowledge of the area’s history to the general public, and to function as a resource for students, historians, governmental agencies and others. More information is available at westcalaverashistory.org.