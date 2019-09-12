School districts come together for annual meeting in Murphys

Members of every school district in the county assembled at the Murphys Hotel lawn for the second annual Calaveras School Boards Dinner on Sept. 4.
Dinner was provided by the Murphys Hotel during the two-and-a-half hour meeting.
Board members and superintendents from Calaveras Unified School District, Bret Harte Union High School District, Vallecito Union School District, Mark Twain Union Elementary School District and Calaveras County Office of Education attended the meeting.
Adonai Mack, the senior director of federal relations with the Association of California School Administrators was the guest speaker, and Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik hosted the event.
Nanik said that the event was intended to encourage collaboration across school districts.
“You feel that you’re kind of alone in dealing with issues in your own district, and this is a way for them to get to know each other and make connections countywide,” he said.
In his presentation at the meeting, Mack gave an overview of trends in education at the state and national levels in order to encourage local administrators to think about the big picture, Nanik said.
“We had a great, great turnout,” Nanik said. “Every district was well-represented, so we had 95% of the board members there.”
Although it was only the second annual meeting, Nanik said that he intends to keep the event going in the coming years.
“This is our second one in a row, and it’s my hope as the county superintendent to keep coordinating these every year,” he said.