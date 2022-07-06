Sheriff’s Log
Monday, June 27
Disturbance
8 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. St. Andrews Road.
Battery
8:27 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Fricot City Road.
Theft
8:37 a.m., Murphys – Theft; report taken. Big Trees Road.
Tuesday, June 28
Disturbance
7:32 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. Sequoia Circle.
Suspicious person
9:54 p.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious person; arrest made. Feather Drive.
Burglary
10:42 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. Whiskey Slide Road.
Wednesday, June 29
Criminal contempt
11:26 a.m., Burson – Criminal contempt; report taken. Lake View Road.
Vandalism
4:57 p.m., Angels Camp – Vandalism; no report taken. Pool Station Road and Riata Way.
Assault
6:38 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault; no report taken. Baldwin Street.
Thursday, June 30
Cruelty to animals
5:10 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Highway 49 and Big Bar Road.
Battery
7:08 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Battery; report taken. South Railroad Flat Road.
Burglary
7:48 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Sunset Street.
Friday, July 1
Theft
9:27 a.m., Copperopolis – Theft; catalytic converter stolen off of vehicle. Report taken. Cosmic Court.
Fireworks
8:18 p.m., Murphys – Fireworks; no report taken. Meadow View Road.
Theft
10:46 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Quail Court.
Saturday, July 2
Disturbance
6:22 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Disturbance; arrest made. Mountain Ranch Road.
Theft
3:10 p.m., Burson – Theft; report taken. Highway 12.
Disturbance
5:45 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. Main Street.
Sunday, July 3
Burglary
6:11 a.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 4.
Burglary
11:11 a.m., Paloma – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Goodell and Paloma roads.
Fireworks
10:51 p.m., Copperopolis – Fireworks; no report taken. Feather Drive and Morado Circle.
Felony Booking Log
Tuesday, June 28
Sammy Phillip High, 47, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. at Cruisers gas station in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Wednesday, June 29
David Christopher Arnold, 54, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Friday, July 1
Gregory James Yeisley, 31, of San Andreas, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. at the 300 block of East St. Charles Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of child abuse possibly resulting in great bodily injury or death.