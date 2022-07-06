Sheriff’s Log

Monday, June 27

Disturbance

8 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. St. Andrews Road.

Battery

8:27 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. Fricot City Road.

Theft

8:37 a.m., Murphys – Theft; report taken. Big Trees Road.

Tuesday, June 28

Disturbance

7:32 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; report taken. Sequoia Circle.

Suspicious person

9:54 p.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious person; arrest made. Feather Drive.

Burglary

10:42 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. Whiskey Slide Road.

Wednesday, June 29

Criminal contempt

11:26 a.m., Burson – Criminal contempt; report taken. Lake View Road.

Vandalism

4:57 p.m., Angels Camp – Vandalism; no report taken. Pool Station Road and Riata Way.

Assault

6:38 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault; no report taken. Baldwin Street.

Thursday, June 30

Cruelty to animals

5:10 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Cruelty to animals; report taken. Highway 49 and Big Bar Road.

Battery

7:08 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Battery; report taken. South Railroad Flat Road.

Burglary

7:48 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Sunset Street.

Friday, July 1

Theft

9:27 a.m., Copperopolis – Theft; catalytic converter stolen off of vehicle. Report taken. Cosmic Court.

Fireworks

8:18 p.m., Murphys – Fireworks; no report taken. Meadow View Road.

Theft

10:46 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Quail Court.

Saturday, July 2

Disturbance

6:22 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Disturbance; arrest made. Mountain Ranch Road.

Theft

3:10 p.m., Burson – Theft; report taken. Highway 12.

Disturbance

5:45 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. Main Street.

Sunday, July 3

Burglary

6:11 a.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Highway 4.

Burglary

11:11 a.m., Paloma – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Goodell and Paloma roads.

Fireworks

10:51 p.m., Copperopolis – Fireworks; no report taken. Feather Drive and Morado Circle.

Felony Booking Log

Tuesday, June 28

Sammy Phillip High, 47, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. at Cruisers gas station in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.

Wednesday, June 29

David Christopher Arnold, 54, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.

Friday, July 1

Gregory James Yeisley, 31, of San Andreas, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. at the 300 block of East St. Charles Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of child abuse possibly resulting in great bodily injury or death.

