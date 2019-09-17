A single-car collision late Friday night yielded a driver and passenger with major injuries, as well as an arrest for suspected driving under the influence.
Brandon Sewell, 28, of Valley Springs, was arrested and released for treatment after his 2006 Infiniti QX left the roadway while travelling eastbound on Highway 26, west of Gold Creek Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle then spun out of control and overturned in a dirt field, ejecting Sewell and his passenger, 30-year-old Richard Breakfield of Manteca.
Both parties were transported to hospitals in Modesto.
The incident is still under investigation, the CHP reported.