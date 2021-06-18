Although some teenagers have trouble leaving the nest after high school, one 18-year-old was flying solo the day of his graduation.
On June 15, Ben Templeton landed a bright yellow 1946 J-3 Piper Cub at the Calaveras County Airport in San Andreas during a two-month trip to every state in the Lower 48.
Growing up in Simpsonville, S.C., Templeton developed an interest in aviation at a young age. When he was only 2 years old, his father took him up for his first flight in a V-Tail Bonanza.
“He’s been flying his whole life, so I started flying with him and just riding along as a kid,” Templeton said. “I’ve always wanted to fly.”
Templeton began taking flying lessons when he was 15, flew solo for the first time on his 16th birthday, and got his pilot’s license at age 17.
Before the trip, he had already flown 300 hours. After the trip, he will have another 160 to 200 hours under his belt.
The trip was sponsored by Triple Tree Aerodrome (TTA), a nonprofit that works to ignite and expand the passion for aviation. The organization hosts both model and general aviation events, as well as provides Aviation Centered Education (ACE) programs.
When Templeton completed the ACE programs, he was asked if he would be interested in flying across the country in TTA’s J-3 Piper Cub, serving as a youth ambassador and promoting aviation.
Templeton eagerly accepted and began raising funds for fuel, lodging, food and maintenance. The names of various donors now cover the sides of the J-3 Piper Cub.
Airport manager Kathy Zancanella was among a group of locals who greeted Templeton on the runway.
“It’s an amazing journey,” she said. “We’re lucky that he came by our airport.”
Local pilot Rick Torres was responsible for bringing Templeton to San Andreas. Templeton is the president of Experimental Aircraft Association Mother Lode Chapter 484, which meets at the Calaveras County Airport.
He is also a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, which focuses on bringing youth into the aviation community and promoting aviation. He learned about Templeton’s trip, looked up his itinerary, saw he was planning to travel near Calaveras County and decided to reach out.
“He was looking for support as far as fuel, places to stay, meals and those kinds of things,” Torres said. “I offered and he accepted, and that was a real surprise and a real pleasure to sponsor the kid.”
Torres said the J-3 Piper Cub is a really unique, basic airplane with minimal instrumentation. The plane cruises at about 75 miles per hour.
“There’s no battery or anything like that in the airplane,” he said. “It’s hand propped. It’s like a Model T—you get out and you hand crank to start it.”
Templeton began the journey the day of his high school graduation on June 1, skipping the ceremony to take to the air. He headed up to Maine first, before turning west and heading to California.
“The coolest thing I did on the trip so far was fly up the Hudson River Corridor,” he said. “I went outside New York and circled the Statue of Liberty.”
Templeton said that the trip was going well, though he was delayed by the weather for a couple of days.
“It’s been going great,” he said. “It’s mostly been good weather and good winds.”
His parents have been supportive of the adventure, Templeton said.
“My dad thought it was a great idea from the start,” he said. “My mom was a little nervous at first.”
At the end of the 8,300-mile trip, Templeton will fly to Middle Georgia State University, where he plans on studying aviation science management.
“Hopefully, I’ll get all my ratings and fly for a living after college,” he said.
After spending the night in Calaveras County, Templeton headed over to the Cameron Park Airport, where he stayed with Julie Clark.
“She is one of the best and most famous female aerobatic pilots in the world,” Torres said. “He’s spending the day and the night with her.”
Torres said he was impressed with Templeton’s understanding of aviation and his wealth of experience at such a young age.
“I was so impressed with him,” he said. “He’s an amazing kid.”
To follow Templeton’s journey or make a donation, visit benflies.com.