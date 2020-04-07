Cal Fire TCU Chief Josh White retiring

After 32 fire seasons, Josh White, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Chief and Tuolumne County Fire Department Chief, is retiring.
“It’s been an honor to be the unit chief for the Tuolumne-Calaveras unit,” White told the Enterprise Tuesday. “It’s a fantastic group of firefighters and resource management professionals. We’ve been met with a number of challenges – the Rim Fire and the Butte Fire, and the TCU always gets the hard work done with integrity.”
White spent the last three months serving as interim assistant region chief of Cal Fire’s California Southern Region in Fresno. It was a “matter of time before I realized family comes first,” White said.
Nick Casci, former deputy chief of operations for the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will be the new unit chief.
“Nick is a fantastic individual, and I’m so pleased he was able to do well on the exam and interview process,” White said. “He’ll be able to take TCU places that I only dreamed of.”
White returned on April 1, and his last day will be April 9, giving Casci 10 days to make the transition.
For his retirement, White plans on spending more time with his eight-year-old daughter and doing more fly fishing.
“When I start turning in my equipment and keys to my car, it’ll be surreal,” White said. “The people are the most important part of what we do, and I have every intention to get back and stop by the fire station and have coffee … That was the highlight of my day is to sit down with the staff at headquarters.”